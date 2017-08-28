Kerala to host conference of southern state DGPs

The meeting would be held at the Police Headquarters here and discuss the issues in common that needs joint action and mutual support, it said. (Representational Image) The meeting would be held at the Police Headquarters here and discuss the issues in common that needs joint action and mutual support, it said. (Representational Image)

Top police officers of southern states will meet here to discuss sensitive issues ranging from internal security and terrorist activities to coastal security on August 30.

The one-day conference, to be attended by Director General of Police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep besides Kerala and their top state officers, is convened as per the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hosted by the state police on behalf of the Kerala government, the event is organised as a prelude to the national level DGP’s Conference tentatively decided to be held in October this year, an official statement said here.

The meeting would be held at the Police Headquarters here and discuss the issues in common that needs joint action and mutual support, it said.

“Issues like threats to internal security, terrorist activities, left wing extremism, coastal security, railway and traffic safety, drug trafficking, transport, etc will be discussed in the conference,” it said.

Other common issues pertaining to the southern states and action plan to tackle these issues would also be dealt in detail in the conference, the statement added.

