Kerala to file interim petition in SC on PAP violations by Tamil Nadu

Kerala Government will soon file an interim petition in the Supreme Court listing out ‘violations’ by Tamil Nadu in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) pact in the present water year.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting of reconstituted inter-state river management committee, convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here last evening.

Observing that Tamil Nadu was repeatedly violating the PAP agreement, the meeting asked the state Advocate General to file the petition in this regard at the apex court, an official statement said.

Vijayan said the government would ensure that the state’s interests in issues related to inter-state river water sharing would be protected.

The meeting also decided to look into the possibilities of resolving the inter-state disputes with Tamil Nadu through Chief Secretary level talks, it said.

Besides PAP pact, the other water disputes connected to Mullaperiyar, Cauvery and Neyyar rivers also came up for discussion.

A decision was taken to implement various projects to ensure the complete utilisation of the 30 TMC water allotted to Kerala as per the orders of the Cauvery River Water Tribunal, the statement added.

