Kerala to experience light rain on Tuesday, fishermen warned of strong winds

By the end of August, Kerala had recorded rainfall deficiency of 29 per cent with hydel power reservoirs in the state only having 36 per cent water. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) By the end of August, Kerala had recorded rainfall deficiency of 29 per cent with hydel power reservoirs in the state only having 36 per cent water. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Several parts of Kerala will receive light rain on Tuesday following incessant rainfall over the past two days that forced the shutdown of educational institutions in the state. A Met Department official told indianexpress.com that many regions in the state may receive 1-2 cms of rainfall on Tuesday. Fishermen in coastal areas have been warned while venturing out into the sea as strong winds from the westerly direction with speed occasionally reaching 45-55 kmph likely along and off the Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area are expected, the IMD website stated.

Several areas such as Mannarkad in Palakkad district received the most rainfall in 20 years on Sunday as the southwest monsoon wreaked havoc in the state and in Lakshwadeep. In separate rail-related incidents on Sunday, two people were killed and more than three dozen houses destroyed. Crop-loss has also been reported in Palakkad district. Trees were uprooted, electrical posts got dismantled and traffic snarls were reported in major cities like Kochi and Kozhikode. Hosdurg in Kasarkode district recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 72.2 mm.

By the end of August, the state had recorded rainfall deficiency of 29 per cent with hydel power reservoirs in the state only having 36 per cent water. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government was committed to stepping up water conservation measures to tide over the shortage. The lack of moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea has resulted in monsoon winds skirting off the west coast, an IMD official told the Indian Express. Due to this, parts of Kerala and interior Karnataka have received rainfall as late as September. The incessant rainfall this week in Kerala will further reduce the deficit in the state.

