Kerala to bring study plan for transgenders

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

The Kerala State Literacy Mission would soon launch a continuing education programme for the transgender community. “Kerala would be the first state to bring a continuing education programme for the LGBT community. The classes will begin in May. Many of them had abandoned education at various levels due to their inhibitions coupled with the discrimination they faced,” said Literacy Mission director Dr P S Sreekala.

The director said the mission has started a 10-day survey to identify transgenders who want to continue their studies. As part of the survey, selected transgenders would meet their peers in all districts. “The transgenders would generally open up only before members from their own community. Hence, we have selected them to conduct the survey.”

The literacy mission has equivalent programmes for fourth, seventh, tenth and twelfth classes. Depending upon the existing educational background of the transgenders, they would be put in any of the four groups. Textbooks and tools of the ongoing continuing education programmes would be used to teach the LGBT members. They will be taught in special sessions conducted on holidays and weekends in all districts of the state.

Last year, Kerala had become the first state to introduce a policy aimed at bringing transgenders to the mainstream.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now