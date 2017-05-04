Kerala to become fully electrified by end of May

Representational Image. Representational Image.

Kerala will be declared a fully electrified state by the end of this month, Power Minister M M Mani told the state assembly on Thursday. “The state will be declared fully electrified by the end of this month. The date for the declaration is yet to be finalised,” Mani said. Governor P Sathasivam had said in this year’s Republic Day address that Kerala was moving ahead to be declared as a fully electrified-state and the feat would be achieved by providing power connections to 2.5 lakh houses, which hitherto did not have electricity.

Replying during Question Hour, Mani also said the government would take initiatives to promote solar energy projects as part of efforts to popularise renewable energy sources.

He said a special facility would be launched under the aegis of Kerala State Electricity Board to expand solar projects.

Besides the central subsidy, a grant of Rs 10,000 was being given by the state for an one kilowatt solar project, he said.

Mani also said the feasibility of installing meters for street lights and transformers at the panchayat level would be examined.

