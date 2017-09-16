Kerala three-year-old tied to tableau during Janmashtami rally, organisers booked

This photograph of the child in Kannur district has sparked outrage on social media. Facebook This photograph of the child in Kannur district has sparked outrage on social media. Facebook

Police on Friday registered a case against organisers of a Janmashtami procession in Kerala’s Kannur district in connection with the parading of a three-year-old child, who was dressed as Lord Krishna and tied to a peepal leaf model mounted on a vehicle. The incident, which took place at Payyannur on Tuesday, had triggered outrage on social media after an activist Sreekanth Usha Prabhakaran posted a photograph of the tableau. Payyannur police station house officer K P Shine said police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the event organisers, Vivekananda Seva Samithi, known to have links with the Sangh Parivar.

“We haven’t booked the parents, who have not been traced so far. There was no complaint from them. We have acted on the media reports,’’ he said.

Earlier, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had suo motu registered a case and sought report from the Kannur district police superintendent and the district collector. Panel chairperson Shoba Koshi said the rights panel had earlier issued guidelines regarding parading children during such events.

