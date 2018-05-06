Kerala: Three surrender month after Sreejith ‘custodial death’

Sreejith, who was arrested by police and allegedly tortured in custody. Sreejith, who was arrested by police and allegedly tortured in custody.

Almost a month after the alleged custodial death of a youth who was wrongly arrested in a case of attack on a house, three people allegedly involved in the crime surrendered before a court in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The death of 26-year-old S R Sreejith, from Varapuzha in Ernakulam district, on April 9 had triggered widespread protests in Kerala. On Saturday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said the custodial death was a shame to the state.

After surrendering before the magistrate court at Aluva, the youths — Vipin, Ajith B B and Thulasidas alias Sreejith — told reporters that they had attacked Vasudevan’s house and Sreejith was not involved in the incident. Thulasidas alias Sreejith was mistaken as S R Sreejith.

