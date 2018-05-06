Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Kerala: Three surrender month after Sreejith ‘custodial death’

Kerala: Three surrender month after Sreejith ‘custodial death’

The death of 26-year-old S R Sreejith, from Varapuzha in Ernakulam district, on April 9 had triggered widespread protests in Kerala. On Saturday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said the custodial death was a shame to the state.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: May 6, 2018 2:36:53 am
Kerala: Three surrender month after Sreejith ‘custodial death' Sreejith, who was arrested by police and allegedly tortured in custody.
Related News

Almost a month after the alleged custodial death of a youth who was wrongly arrested in a case of attack on a house, three people allegedly involved in the crime surrendered before a court in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The death of 26-year-old S R Sreejith, from Varapuzha in Ernakulam district, on April 9 had triggered widespread protests in Kerala. On Saturday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said the custodial death was a shame to the state.

After surrendering before the magistrate court at Aluva, the youths — Vipin, Ajith B B and Thulasidas alias Sreejith — told reporters that they had attacked Vasudevan’s house and Sreejith was not involved in the incident. Thulasidas alias Sreejith was mistaken as S R Sreejith.

READ | Kerala ‘custodial death’: CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells rights panel chief not to make political remarks

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now