Kerala: Three killed, nearly 40 injured in Kollam bridge collapse

At least three people died after a bridge on which they were walking collapsed in Chavara in Kollam district of Kerala.

The deceased were identified as Shyamala Devi, Angel alias Rachel and Annamma, all of whom were employees of Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), a government facility. The iron bridge, several years old, is located inside the KMML complex and runs over a canal.

A police official said the bridge, that collapsed at 10 am Monday, came down when over 50 people walked on it at the same time. Employees use the bridge to go to the mineral separation unit of the complex.

Ahead of the incident, there was a protest by employees and locals against the company. The accident occurred when people were returning from the protest.

While Shymala Devi had died at the hospital, the bodies of Angel and Annamma were fished out of the water after missing complaints were filed. They reportedly drowned after the bridge came down.

Nearly 40 people have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Police said all of them have minor injuries.

