Kerala: Three CPM workers attacked in poll-bound Chengannur

According to local media reports, victims said that they were attacked by Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BJDS) after they snapped ties with the organisation and joined ranks with Democratic Youth Federation of India, which happens to be the youth wing of CPI(M). (Representational Image) According to local media reports, victims said that they were attacked by Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BJDS) after they snapped ties with the organisation and joined ranks with Democratic Youth Federation of India, which happens to be the youth wing of CPI(M). (Representational Image)

Three CPI(M) workers were attacked by unidentified assailants in Kerala’s Chengannur on Sunday, ANI reported. While no casualty has been reported as of now, the three victims were reported to have sustained injuries during the incident.

However, according to local media reports, victims said that they were attacked by Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BJDS) after they snapped ties with the organisation and joined ranks with Democratic Youth Federation of India, which happens to be the youth wing of CPI(M).

The BDJS has traditionally been an ally of the BJP in Kerala, but has decided not to support the party in the forthcoming Chengannur bye-election which has been called after CPM MLA KK Ramachandran Nair passed away on January 14 at a hospital in Chennai.

Kerala has been witness to a vehement political tussle between CPI(M) and BJP-RSS in recent times and has often boiled down to acts of violence in areas like Kannur, which has earned the infamy of being a hotbed in the tussle between BJP and CPI(M).

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App