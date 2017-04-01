Kerala: Thomas Chandy sworn in as minister in CM Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

Former Kerala Transport minister AK Saseendran; right. Thomas Chandy; left. (File Photo) Former Kerala Transport minister AK Saseendran; right. Thomas Chandy; left. (File Photo)

Businessman-turned-politician Thomas Chandy of the NCP was on Saturday sworn in as minister in the LDF government, replacing a K Saseendran, who quit as transport minister following allegations of a sleazy telephone conversation with a woman. Kerala governor justice (retd) p sathasivam administered the oath of office to thomas at the raj bhavan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues were present at the function. Thomas is likely to be assigned the transport portfolio.

A three-time mla from Kuttanad in Alapuzha district, he is the fourth minister from the district. NCP’s saseendran had resigned on march 26 after a purported audio clip of him speaking in sexual undertones to a woman was aired by malayalam channel mangalam.

Thomas, who has business interests in kerala and kuwait, is considered to be the richest legislator in the state assembly. NCP leaders and Thomas Chandy’s relatives were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now