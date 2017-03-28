Kerala: Thomas Chandy’s name proposed for cabinet post after Saseendran’s resignation

Former Kerala Transport minister AK Saseendran. (File Photo) Former Kerala Transport minister AK Saseendran. (File Photo)

The National Congress Party’s Kerala unit on Tuesday decided to recommend the name of businessman-turned-politician Thomas Chandy, MLA, as minister in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) cabinet in place of former Transport Minister A K Saseendran who resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct. The state unit’s decision would be conveyed to the national leadership and after getting approval, request to make Chandy the minister would be made to LDF and the Chief Minister, NCP state president Uzahavoor Vijayan said.

A meeting of NCP leaders also selected Saseendran as the leader of NCP parliamentary party. Saseendran and Chandy are the two NCP MLAs in the assembly.

Vijayan also dismissed reports that CPI-M, the lead partner in the LDF, was not in favour of inducting Chandy as the minister, who has business in Kuwait and also in Kerala.

“The party welcomes the judicial probe ordered into the allegations against Saseendran.We are sure that Saseendran’s innocence will be proved,” he added.

A third time MLA, Chandy represents Kuttanad segment in Alappuzha district in the assembly.

Saseendran had on March 26 resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct after a TV channel leaked his purported phone talks with a woman.

