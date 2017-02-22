Kerala: Theyyam artiste falls from coconut tree, fractures leg

An artiste who performs the popular ‘Theyyam’ ritual dance fell down from a coconut tree in Kannur district of Kerala and injured his leg. A video of the accident was trending on social media platforms.

According to reports, the artiste, identified as Sumesh, fell from the tree while climbing up and suffered serious leg injuries as a result of the accident. There were several bystanders who took Sumesh to a nearby hospital. He is reported to have fractured his leg and suffered other injuries as well. He was later shifted to a hospital in Mangalore where a surgery was performed on him.

Theyyam is a form of dance ritual worship prevalent mainly in northern Kerala in the districts of Kasargode, Kannur and Kozhikode. The tradition has roots going back several centuries.

