Kerala techie found dead in Australia ‘under mysterious circumstances’

A software engineer from Kerala was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her apartment in Clayton, Australia. According to ManoramaOnline, the deceased has been identified as Monisha Arun, daughter of late Cherukattu Mohankumar of Veliyann and S. Suseela Devi. The IT professional hailed from Koprakalam, which is a village near Ponkunnam.

The dead body had been discovered by her husband Arun after he returned from work on Tuesday. The duo, who got married a few months ago, lived in the suburbs of Clayton where Arun worked as a nurse.

The deceased’s mother is reportedly the headmistress of a Kottayam school.

