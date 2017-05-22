Kerala: Fisherman mauled to death by stray dogs in Trivandrum

Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the Kerala government to pay a compensation of Rs 33.37 lakh to 19 dog bite victims across the state. Last week, the Supreme Court had ordered the Kerala government to pay a compensation of Rs 33.37 lakh to 19 dog bite victims across the state.

A 50-year-old fisherman, who was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Trivandrum’s Pulluvila, has succumbed to injuries, news agency ANI reported on Monday. Joseclin, a resident of the coastal belt, had suffered dog bites all over his body and was admitted in a hospital.

Stray dogs have been posing a great threat to people in coastal areas in Kerala, including Pulluvila. The increase in such incidents has been a talking point across the state, and Kerala MLAs have also raised the question in the assembly.

The number of cases of dog-bites touched around 53,000 last year.

On August 20, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a large pack of dogs on a suburban beach at Kanjiramkulam in Thiruvananthapuram. The Supreme Court, however, in 2015 had directed all local bodies and panchayats to abstain from culling stray dogs, observing that “subterfuge or innovative methods” to circumvent the order of the court will be not be tolerated.

