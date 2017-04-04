Kerala stares at liquor revenue loss

The Kerala government will lose out on Rs 5,000 crore revenue following the implementation of the Supreme Court directive to ban sale of liquor near highways. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the government expected revenue of Rs 9,000 crore in this fiscal from the sale of liquor. However, following the closure of outlets along highways, the state will lose revenue of Rs 5,000 crore.

State-run liquor retailer BEVCO is struggling to meet the rush at the 100-odd outlets operating now. Of the 311 retail outlets, 207 had to be closed down. BEVCO could not relocate shops because of stiff resistance from local communities in places identified for relocation.

Given the unusual rush, the functioning of the outlets has been extended by another an hour. All liquor outlets in Kerala reported some law and order issues because of the rush.

