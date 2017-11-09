Kerala CM Vijayan tables Solar scam report in House, reveals Chandy assisted accused Saritha to cheat

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (PTI/ File photo) Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (PTI/ File photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tabled the Judicial Commission’s report on the Solar scam case in the Kerala Assembly. The report, as put out by ANI today, revealed that former CM Oommen Chandy through his personnel, assisted Team Solar and accused Saritha Nair in enabling them to cheat customers. “Then Home Minister T Radhakrishnan made all efforts to ensure that Oommen Chandy is extricated from criminal liability,” the report further stated.

Earlier in October, the Kerala Congress had said it would politically and legally fight the alleged “attempt” by the CPI(M)-led LDF government in the state to “tarnish” the image of its leaders over the judicial commission’s report on the case. The party’s political affairs committee also felt that the government’s decision was politically motivated, without adequate consultation and legal scrutiny, Kerala Congress president M M Hassan had said. Also Read: Congress to fight legally and politically against Left’s corruption charge

The solar scam is related to the cheating of several people of crores of rupees by Team Solar, a company floated by prime accused Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, by offering solar panel solutions to them. The commission was appointed by the previous Oommen Chandy government itself after the scam triggered a political crisis in the state.

