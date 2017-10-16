Kerala solar scam: Former CM Oomen Chandy says probe report findings still not known

Allegations surfaced during Oomen Chandy’s regime about duping of several people of crores of rupees by one Saritha Nair, who offered them solar panel solutions. File photo Allegations surfaced during Oomen Chandy’s regime about duping of several people of crores of rupees by one Saritha Nair, who offered them solar panel solutions. File photo

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said on Monday he was still in the dark about findings of the judicial commission that investigated the multi-crore solar scam, days after the state government ordered a vigilance probe against him.

“The actual facts and findings on which the commission arrived at its conclusion can be known only if we get a copy of the report. Only then we can challenge it,” Chandy said. The government had come out with accusations, but nobody had seen the report, he said.

Chandy said he would write to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a copy of the report of the Justice G Sivarajan-headed commission that probed the scandal, which had rocked the previous Congress-led UDF government headed by Chandy. The former CM said though he had filed a Right to Information (RTI), he was approaching the CM as the government had made it clear the report could be made public only after it was tabled in the state Assembly.

Asked whether he planned to file a defamation case against the accused Saritha Nair, who levelled the charges, Chandy said “only after knowing the facts and findings can further steps be taken”. “We are confident. The commission’s sittings were held in a transparent manner and only interested parties had made their statements,” Chandy said, adding he was unsure if the commission had overstepped its mandate.

The commission was appointed by the previous Chandy government after allegations surfaced about duping of several people of crores of rupees by Saritha Nair and Biju Radhakrishnan, who offered them solar panel solutions through their firm Team Solar. Announcing the probe on October 11, Vijayan had said a criminal case would be registered and a Special Investigation Team would probe allegations of rape levelled by Nair against some politicians in her July 17, 2013 letter.

Asked whether the CPI(M)-led LDF government’s move was political, Chandy said all the present accusations were levelled by the government. Besides Chandy, the government has also decided to probe former ministers Aryadan Mohamed and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan after registering a case against them. Two former Congress MLAs – Thampanoor Ravi and Benny Benhanan – will also be investigated. Radhakrishnan, who was the home and vigilance minister in the Chandy cabinet, had tried to protect the former CM and “illegally” used police officers under him to “influence” the case. Former power minister Aryadan Mohammed had helped Saritha’s Team Solar illegally.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App