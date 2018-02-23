Sitaram Yechury says violence is not CPM culture, asserts right to self-defence

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Thursday that politics of violence is not the culture of the CPI(M), and added that “we will defend ourselves under the right to self-defence”.

Inaugurating the state conference of the party in Thrissur, Yechury said, “Political violence is not the culture of the CPI(M). But if you attack our cadre, if you attack our comrades, we would defend ourselves under the right to self-defence. That would always take place. On the right to self-defence, we would protect our comrades. If there are aberrations, those would be corrected.’’

Yechury’s comments on political violence came amid a public debate over the killing of a Youth Congress worker in Kannur last week.

The party general secretary stressed that the culture of the CPI(M) is to take on rivals through the democratic process. As many as 577 torches have been brought from “martyrs’ columns” across the state; these were party workers who were killed. “These martyrs are clear examples of how the class enemies of the CPI(M) mounted politics of violence. They were killed because they championed the struggle for the liberation of the exploited people,” Yechury said.

He said politics of violence was the fundamental nature of RSS. “Every single judicial commission which had probed communal riots had indicted the RSS for creating communal violence and polarising society,” Yechury said.

On the electoral tactics of the CPI(M) in the next general elections, Yechury said the draft political resolution was against any alliance with Congress. “But at the time of elections, appropriate electoral tactic will be worked out whereby the maximum pooling of anti-BJP votes would be done to defeat the BJP and Congress,” he said.

