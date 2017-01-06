Kerala: Shashi Tharoor, Congress workers staging protests against note ban arrested, later released

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after being released. (ANI) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after being released. (ANI)

Thousands of Congress workers in Kerala on Friday staged protest against demonetisation of high value currency notes outside central government offices across the state. This agitation was part of the country-wide stir called by All India Congress Committee from booth to national level against the demonetisation move by the Centre. In Kerala, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was arrested from in front of Reserve Bank of India regional office along with MP Shashi Tharoor.

“We were sitting on a peaceful dharna outside RBI office but we were arrested by Police and were later released,” Tharoor told ANI.

Prominent leaders, MLAs, MPs and AICC representatives led the picketing in front of various central government offices, including head-post offices in the districts. There were reports of scuffle during the protest when party workers tried to break the police barricade and enter the office premises.

Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy launched the agitation in front of the head-post office in Kozhikode, while KPCC president V M Sudheeran led the protest in Thrissur district.

AICC secretary Deepak Babria too held the protest before the BSNL office in Kochi. The protests were organised under the aegis of respective District Congress Committees.

