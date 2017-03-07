Kerala: Seven minor girls in orphanage sexually abused, 5 arrested, say reports

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Seven minor girls residing at a Muslim orphanage in Wayanad, Kerala, have reportedly been sexually abused over the course of the last two months. While five men have been taken into custody by the police on the basis of a complaint filed by the orphanage authorities, a hunt is on to nab three more men.

The minors were abused at a shop located near the orphanage. It is being reported that the girls, who go to school, were lured into the shop on the pretext of giving them sweets. Pornographic videos were allegedly shown to the minors, who were then molested. The men also threatened the girls with serious outcomes should they file a complaint.

The incident comes days after a minor girl was raped by a Catholic priest in Wayanad. Five nuns and two others were listed as accused after they failed to report that the girl had given birth to a boy last month at a hospital. The infant was moved to an adoption centre by the nuns.

