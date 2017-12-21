Kerala: Senior IPS officer suspended after criticising Ockhi rescue efforts

Jacob Thomas Jacob Thomas

Jacob Thomas, a senior IPS officer of DGP rank, was suspended from service on Tuesday, days after he made a speech criticising the state’s rescue efforts during Cyclone Ockhi. Thomas was made the director of the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau in 2016 soon after the CPI(M) government assumed office. In April this year, he was asked to go on leave because of his purported strained relations with the government. Thomas was then made director of the Institute of Management in Governance.

While addressing an event here on December 9, Thomas found fault with Kerala’s rescue operations during Cyclone Ochki. “Nobody knows how many fishermen died in the Ochki tragedy. Had the missing persons been the children of the rich, what would have been the nature of the government reaction? Why do those who cannot look after the concerns of the people continue in power?’’ Thomas had said.

Speaking about corruption, he said governance had been reduced to a service with inferior quality. The law and order system in the state had collapsed, which is why people are afraid to speak against corruption. “What is going on is the attempt to silence those who speak against corruption,” he had stated.

The government took a serious note of the speech and a suspension order was issued on Tuesday. The order stated that Thomas’s statements had been found to be inflammatory in nature. They were “prima facie aimed to exacerbate such feelings, which could have had serious repercussions on law and order and peace along the coast”. He made some provocative comments against various activities, policy decisions and the functioning of the state government.

Thomas said the suspension was an attempt to silence him. “Those who speak against corruption are being silenced everywhere. That is quite natural when you swim with sharks. I am not in a mood to remain silent,’’ Thomas said.

