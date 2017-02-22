Kerala seeks special relief package of Rs 991.54 crore from Centre  

With parts of the state facing severe drought, Kerala government today decided to seek special relief of Rs 991.54 crore from the Centre to tide over the situation. “The state will submit a memorandum seeking an assistance of Rs 991.54 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to face the drought situation in the state”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

He said that the Cabinet discussed the drought situation and resolved to speed up relief work.

Vijayan said an all-party meeting which discussed the situation today also decided to approach the Centre to seek assistance.

As part of steps to check drought conditions that has set in several parts of the state, it was decided to provide drinking water in tankers, apart from setting up drinking water kiosks, Vijayan said.

Restrictions would be imposed on borewells for commercial purposes.

“There will not be any restriction on drilling borewells for domestic and drinking purpose use. But if it is for supply on commercial basis, it will not be allowed’, he said.

Steps also would be taken to clean and rejuvenate wells and ponds as part of the ‘Haritha Keralam’ project, Vijayan added.