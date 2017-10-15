Kerala: RSS worker hacked, critically injured; BJP blames CPI (M)

Nidesh has suffered injuries on his hands and legs, the police said. (ANI) Nidesh has suffered injuries on his hands and legs, the police said. (ANI)

An RSS worker was on Sunday hacked, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, at Muzhuppilangad near Thalassery in the politically volatile Kannur district of Kerala.

According to the police, the condition of Nidesh (28), the RSS worker, was critical and he had been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. He had suffered injuries on his hands and legs, the police said.

The local BJP unit alleged that the workers of the CPI (M), the ruling party in Kerala, was behind the attack on Nidesh. The police suspect that the attack was carried out by bike-borne persons at around 5.30 PM on a road near the Muzhuppilangad beach. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Kannur in north Kerala has a history of political violence between the workers of the CPI(M) and BJP-RSS. The saffron party is currently taking out a ‘Janaraksha Yatra’, protesting against attacks on its workers, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, in the southern state.

The march, which was flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah at Kannur on October 3, is scheduled to conclude at state capital Thiruvananthapuram on October 17. Shah is expected to be present in Thiruvananthapuram on that day. State BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan is leading the march, which reached Kollam today.

