Kerala: RSS worker critically injured after attack by ‘unidentified men’ in Kannur

An RSS worker was critically injured after he was attacked by a group of unidentified men in Kannur on Tuesday. The victim has been admitted to the nearest hospital.

Praveen, who was travelling on his motorcycle, was returning home when he was stopped on the way and attacked by some persons. The RSS worker suffered injuries on his left hand, right eye and back of his head, police said. He has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical college hospital, informed the police.

The city of Kannur is a political hotbed that has earned the infamy of being witness to multiple incidents of attacks and political murders in Kerala.

