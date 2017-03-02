Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kozhikode’s Kallachi, three injured

The injured being taken to Kozhikode’s Government Medical College. (Source: ANI) The injured being taken to Kozhikode’s Government Medical College. (Source: ANI)

A bomb was hurled late Thursday at the RSS office in Kallachi near Nadapura, Kozhikode district in Kerala. Three RSS workers were injured in the attack and were shifted to Kozhikode’s Government Medical College. The identities of the perpetrators remain unknown.

The attack on the RSS office in Kerala comes on a day when an RSS leader from Ujjain announced a “bounty” of Rs 1 crore on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s head. Kundan Chandravat, ‘Sah Prachar Pramukh’ of RSS in Ujjain held Vijayan responsible for the deaths of RSS workers in Kerala.

“If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs 1 crore to him,’’ he said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the other hand condemned the statement put out by Chandrawat who also claimed having killed ‘2000 Muslims’ post-Godhra riots.