Kerala: Retaliatory political killings continue, RSS worker hacked to death

An RSS worker was hacked to death near Payannur in Kannur (Representational image) An RSS worker was hacked to death near Payannur in Kannur (Representational image)

The cycle of retaliatory political killings in Kannur district of Kerala continued with the murder of an RSS worker on Friday. Churakkad Biju, an RSS karyavahak, was found murdered around 4 pm on the Palakkod bridge near Payannur, Manorama Online reported. The district unit of the BJP has called for a hartal in Kannur on Saturday.

Biju was the 12th accused in the murder of CPM activist Dhanaraj who was hacked to death by a gang near his house on July 11, 2016. Dhanaraj was murdered in retaliation for the ransacking of the home of an RSS leader eight years ago, the police said in its remand report submitted to the court. The retaliation for Dhanaraj’s killing was so swift that a Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh worker, affiliated to the RSS, was murdered the very same day.

Frequent clashes between the RSS and the CPM have time and again resulted in casualties on both sides. Violence has most often been reported from the northern district of Kannur, the bastion of the Left. The animosity between the two groups reached a crescendo when an RSS leader based in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh earlier this year put a bounty on the head of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The leader was later expelled from the RSS. The saffron group also carried out protests and rallies across several states complaining of atrocities committed by the CPM in Kerala.

