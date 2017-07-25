Kerala: Rape-accused Congress MLA M Vincent sent to police custody

Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent. (File/Photo) Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent. (File/Photo)

A Kerala court on Tuesday sent rape-accused Congress MLA M Vincent to one day police custody. The MLA who was arrested on charges of rape, stalking and abetment of suicide of a 51-year-old woman, has blamed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the indictment. “I am the prey of the CPM’s conspiracy. The police did not arrest Thrissur Councilor even though there was the woman’s statement. This is due to the pressure of the Chief Minister’s Office. My fight to prove my innocence starts here,” Vincent said. Earlier, Vincent, who was booked on the aforementioned charges, was arrested and presented in a local court, was then sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The woman had reportedly attempted suicide after being allegedly sexually harassed by Vincent.

Sections 376 and 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been slapped against the MLA. The decision was taken after the woman gave a statement in this regard to the police on Thursday.

The woman’s husband reportedly complained that the Kovalam MLA used to harass her over phone.

The police will now take the Kovalam MLA’s statement only after the medical examination of the complainant.

Meanwhile, Vincent has filed a complaint requesting a detailed probe into the matter. He has alleged that the whole sequence of events involving the suicide attempt appears scripted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App