Kerala: Main accused in actress molestation case taken into custody

Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress

Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in last week’s abduction and molestation of a popular actress in Kerala, was arrested by the police Thursday after he came to surrender at a court complex in Ernakulam. According to reports, Sunil was whisked away by the police from the court complex as the magistrate was having lunch. He was taken to a nearby police station where his arrest was recorded and later shifted to the police club in Aluva where he will be questioned. The police had been on the lookout for Sunil and had come close to nabbing him from Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

WATCH VIDEO | Malayalam Actress Main Accused Lawyer Alleges His Clients Were Taken Into Custody From Court

The actress, who was travelling on the night of February 17 from Thrissur to Kochi, was abducted from her car by a gang allegedly led by Sunil. After taking photos and videos, the men dropped the actress near the home of a film producer. Martin, the man who was driving the actress’s car, was the first to be arrested by the police.

The victim had told the police in her complaint that Sunil committed the crime at the behest of others and that he had told her that he had been hired to kidnap her. If she resisted, he would have to use force, Sunil reportedly told the actress.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan broke his silence on the matter and vowed to ensure the arrest of all persons involved in the case.

WATCH VIDEO | Malayalam Actress Molestation Case: Mollywood Industry Protests Against The Incident In Kochi

“What has happened should never happen, not just to an actress, but to any one. The police was quick to get into the act and have made few arrests,” he told reporters.

The CM had shrugged off a question on reports that the son of a top party politician may be involved in the case. The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership had brought up the name of the son of a leading politician and the role of a CPI-M activist from Kannur in the kidnapping case.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd