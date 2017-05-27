Kerala protests ban on sale of cattle for slaughter, organises beef fests

Kerala on Saturday witnessed “beef fests” in various parts of the state to protest the central government’s decision on banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The protests were carried out despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurance that he would approach the Prime Minister in this matter. CM Vijayan has, however, already written to PM Modi saying such restrictions would prove to be a challenge in upholding plurality and the essence of the nation. “It would also be against the principles of secularism and federalism enshrined in our constitution,” he wrote in the letter.
Full text of Chief Minister’s letter to @PMOIndia http://t.co/BSC5az9moD #BeefBan pic.twitter.com/8UFNbsfKDs
— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 27, 2017
This move of the Union government has been slammed by several states and organisations. Claiming the decision to be a part of RSS agenda, CM Vijayan on Friday said, “Crores of people in the country are slaughtering animals for food. Those who consume meat do not belong to any particular religion. Narendra Modi has interfered with people’s right to eat. If cattle is banned today, in future there could be a ban on eating fish.”
The protests in the state today were led out by activists of the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, opposition Congress-headed UDF and their youth wings. According to a PTI report, demonstrations were also held outside the secretariat in the state capital where the protesters cooked and distributed beef on the road side. “We will eat beef to show our protest against the central government. We want to tell this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” DYFI national president Mohammed Riyaz, who led the protest, said.
Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday notified the stringent ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017’ under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. “The aim of the rules is only to regulate the animal market and sale of cattle in them and ensure welfare of cattle dealt in them,” he said.
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister A K Antony also hit out at the government in the Centre and said the notification should be “torn to bits” and “dumped in a dust-bin”.
On Monday, the UDF will be observing ‘black day’ against the ban, said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala at Thrissur. “Front workers will wear black badges and take out protest marches,” he added.
