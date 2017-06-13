Kerala programme for differently abled

Launching the programme here, Vice-President Hamid Ansari said these children can be the best ambassadors for this ambitious campaign. Launching the programme here, Vice-President Hamid Ansari said these children can be the best ambassadors for this ambitious campaign.

The Kerala government on Monday unveiled ‘anuyatra’, an empowerment programme aimed at bringing the differently abled to the mainstream and making the state differently abled-friendly.

As part of the programme, 23 differently abled children who were given special training in magic were declared as the ambassadors of ‘anuyatra’, which means walking together.

Launching the programme here, Vice-President Hamid Ansari said these children can be the best ambassadors for this ambitious campaign. “There is little doubt that these special children are capable of tremendous achievements, with a little additional care and encouragement. The use of magic, to bring out their inherent talent, is a creative way to convey to the world that they are not disabled or differently abled but are specially abled; that given adequate support, they are capable of doing any wonder with pride and dignity,’’ Ansari said.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the scheme was planned by the state government to make Kerala a differently abled-friendly state. The project would be implemented as an awareness campaign for managing disabilities.

These children were given three-month training in magic at the Thiruvananthapuram-based Magic Academy, led by magician Gopinath Muthukad, to boost their self-confidence.

