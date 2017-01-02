Kerala priest sent to 14-day police custody for unnatural sex with kid

A Kerala priest was on Monday arrested for indulging in unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy and sent to a 14-day police custody. (Source: Express: Photo) A Kerala priest was on Monday arrested for indulging in unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy and sent to a 14-day police custody. (Source: Express: Photo)

A Kerala priest who was yesterday arrested for indulging in unnatural sex with a 10-year-old boy was on Monday sent to 14-day police custody. Father Basil Kuriyakose, the Principal of Kings David International School was arrested under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The accused was arrested by the police after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint. “The victim was a 10-year old boy who was studying at a boarding school here. The boy disclosed the incident to his brother who came to meet him at the school. Following this, the parents lodged a complaint”, the police told ANI.