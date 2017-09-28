Kerala priest rescued from ISIS captivity in Yemen arrives to meet PM Modi

After arriving in New Delhi, Father Tom Uzhunnalil said: “Very happy, thank almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful.” After arriving in New Delhi, Father Tom Uzhunnalil said: “Very happy, thank almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful.”

Catholic priest from Kerala Reverend Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued from the Islamic State captivity in Yemen, arrived in New Delhi earlier on Thursday where he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Father Uzhunnalil said, “Very happy, thank almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful.”

Shortly after his arrival, he left for a meeting with PM Modi.

Father Uzhunnalil, who was released recently from the Islamic State captivity, had said earlier this month that he was ‘never physically harmed during captivity.’ Associated Press had quoted father Unzhunnalil as saying from Vatican City: “I thank God almighty, He has been extremely kind to me. No gun was pointed at me. He saved me healthy enough.” Also Read: Catholic priest after release from ISIS captivity says ‘not harmed physically’

The priest was abducted by Islamic State operatives in Yemen on March 2016, before releasing him on September 12 this year. An old-age home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in the city of Aden was attacked, and four nuns were killed before the Reverend was kidnapped. Recently, with the intervention of Oman, India was able to secure the release of the Reverend.

Soon after his release, Father Uzhunnalil was brought to the Vatican and efforts were made to bring him back to his hometown in Ramapuram at Kottayam district of Kerala.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd