Kerala priest donates kidney to Muslim woman

MAKING THIS Christmas season merry for a Muslim family, a Kerala Christian priest on Wednesday donated one of his kidneys to Kairunnissa, a 29-year-old mother of a toddler.

Shibu Yohannan, 39, is a priest from the Jacobite Church in Wayanad and was inspired by the story of Davis Chiramel, the first priest in Kerala to donate a kidney to a stranger five years ago.

The recipient, Kairunnissa, comes from Chavakkad in Thrissur, and is said to have been suffering from kidney ailment for the last three years. She is reportedly undergoing dialysis for the last one-and-a-half years.

According to reports, Kairunnissa has been unsuccessfully scouting for a kidney donor for long. The kidney of the priest, who had registered himself with Fr Chiramel’s Kidney Federation of India, was found matching.

The transplant took place at Kochi’s VPS Lakeshore Hospital on Wednesday.

Yohannan is known for his charitable activities at his parish in Wayanad, and had recently taken the initiative to mobilise Rs 25 lakh for cancer patients.