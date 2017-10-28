Kerala power minister M M Mani in spot after post of Korean solar plant

Kerala power minister M M Mani. Kerala power minister M M Mani.

The office of Kerala Electricity Minister M M Mani said it will verify reports of a wrong photograph of a solar power plant being shared on the minister’s official social media accounts. On Thursday, Mani tweeted, “India’s largest floating solar plant located in Banasura Sagar reservoir in Wayanad, Kerala, is all set to start operations.#Floatingsolar” along with a photograph of a floating solar power plant that many said was not from Kerala, but from South Korea.

A reverse Google image search showed the photograph is of a plant in Otae and Jipyeong Reservoirs in Sangju City of Gyeongsang Bukdo Province of South Korea. SM Hoax Slayer, a website that works against fake news, has also reported the same.

While Mani’s Twitter account is not verified, his Facebook account, on which the photograph has been shared as well, is authentic. The tweet, that has not been removed so far, has been RT’ed close to 1,000 times and liked by 1,600 users.

The floating solar plant project in Wayanad is part of the state government’s ambitious plans to ratchet up electricity generation using renewable energy like other states. According to the minister, the plant, that will be operated by the state electricity board, will generate 7.5 lakh units of power annually.

An official at Adtech Systems Limited, that has commissioned and constructed the project, said it is the ‘largest’ floating solar project in the country and built within one year. It is likely to be inaugurated by November 1, the state’s formation day.

