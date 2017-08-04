Kerala political violence: Yechury slams RSS, says saffron group not responding to peace initiatives by the state govt

Yechury added that the violence was a part of the RSS’ planned strategy to expand its social base by creating terror. Yechury added that the violence was a part of the RSS’ planned strategy to expand its social base by creating terror.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday for not responding to the initiatives taken by the Kerala government to end the ongoing political violence in the state. “Entire onus of ending violence is on the RSS & they are not responding to any of the initiatives taken by the state government,” Yechury was quoted by ANI as saying. The CPI(M) leader added that the violence was a part of the RSS’ planned strategy to expand its social base by creating terror.

Earlier today, the party also slammed the BJP and RSS for not being keen on restoring peace in the southern state and accused the BJP of doublespeak over the current situation in the state. It said that while on one hand, Union Minister Rajnath Singh has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to stop the violence, on the other, his colleague Union Minister Smriti Irani was questioning the sincerity of the peace initiative.

The left party also accused the BJP and the RSS for repeat attacks on the CPI(M) since the Kerala Assembly Poll results were announced in May 2016. According to a PTI report, the CPI(M) has alleged that 13 of its workers and others have been killed by the RSS and the BJP men while 200 of its workers and sympathisers have been injured since then. It also blamed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh of raising “baseless and partisan” allegations against the CPI(M).

Meanwhile, the issue of violence in the state continue to take centre stage in the Lok Sabha with leaders from BJP and CPI(M) involving in a shouting match today.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd