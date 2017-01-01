Kerala: Political clashes, student’s murder mar new year revelry

New year revelry in Kerala was marred by at least three incidents of violence on Sunday with a college student stabbed to death in Palakkad and 12 people getting injured as CPI(M) activists clashed with BJP men in the state capital and with RSS workers in Kannur. In Kannur, CPI(M) activists clashed with RSS workers over who should write ‘Happy New Year’ graffiti on a road. Three CPI(M) workers were injured, police said.

The injured were taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and the condition of one of them is stated to be serious, they said. At Chalayam in Vanjaramoodu of Thiruvananthapuram, six BJP workers and three CPI(M) activists were injured when they clashed during New Year celebrations.

To protest against the attack, BJP has called a 12-hour ‘hartal’ from 6 AM tomorrow at Manickal and Nellanad panchayats in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sujit (19), a college student, was stabbed to death and his friend, a 16-year-old boy, injured when members of a rival group attacked them at 3 AM during new year celebrations at Kottayamkkad in Elavancherry Panchayat of Palakkad district.

The boy has been hospitalised. Old enmity between two groups may have led to the attack, police said, adding investigation into the incident is on.

Elsewhere, Keralites ushered in the New Year by thronging temples and churches across the state and offered prayers. Police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure smooth new year celebrations.