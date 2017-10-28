Kerala Police yet to confirm news about death of five Islamic State sympathisers in Syria

“Similarly, news about the death of the other three, Shahanad (25), Shameer (45) and his elder son Salman (20) were also received by their relatives from their kin in various places,” the DSP said. “They had died at various periods of time between 2014 and 2017,” he said when asked about the time of their deaths. (Representational image) “Similarly, news about the death of the other three, Shahanad (25), Shameer (45) and his elder son Salman (20) were also received by their relatives from their kin in various places,” the DSP said. “They had died at various periods of time between 2014 and 2017,” he said when asked about the time of their deaths. (Representational image)

The Kerala Police is trying to confirm news about the death of five Islamic State (IS) sympathisers from the district in Syria, the Kannur DSP said today. “We came to know about the death of five men from the district through their relatives. We are trying to confirm news about their death,” said Kannur Deputy Superintendent of Police P P Sadanandan. “The news about the death of one of them, Muhammed Shajil (25) was conveyed by his wife in a foreign country, to his uncle. The wife of another Rishad disclosed information about his death to her mother,” he added.

“Similarly, news about the death of the other three, Shahanad (25), Shameer (45) and his elder son Salman (20) were also received by their relatives from their kin in various places,” the DSP said. “They had died at various periods of time between 2014 and 2017,” he said when asked about the time of their deaths.

Sadanandan, who is the investigating officer into the case relating to the recent arrest of five persons, allegedly with links to the terrorist outfit, said, “We are going to take them under police custody today for further interrogation.” Three youths – Mithilaj, Abdul Razzak and Rashid – with suspected links to the IS were arrested by the Valapattinam police in the district on October 25 followed by the arrest of two others the next day.

