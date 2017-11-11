Kerala police to sensitise children, parents on cyber security

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the programme titled ‘Kid Glove’ at a school here on November 13 (Representational) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the programme titled ‘Kid Glove’ at a school here on November 13 (Representational)

The Kerala police has come out with an initiative aimed at protecting children from cyber threats. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the programme titled ‘Kid Glove’ at a school here on November 13, an official statement in Thiruvananthapuram said.

The programme, envisaged to educate teachers, parents and children about cyber security, is designed by the Cyberdome, the technological research and development centre of the state police in Thiruvananthapuram.

A host of dignitaries including state police chief Loknath Behra, IG Manoj Abraham, nodal officer of Cyberdome and Sobha Koshy, chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights are expected to take part in the function, the statement said.

As part of the initiative, the Cyberdome has come up with a number of digital games with attractive titles to promote safe and healthy internet practice among children. One among the games, titled “The Stranger” creates awareness about the fallacious activities on cyber space. It enables the decision-making capabilities on cyber activities, the statement said.

While the fun game “Forest Guardian’ gives idea about the do’s and don’ts on cyber space, “Jungle Book” is an introduction to cyber world and digital technology, it said. “Fairy Mother”, “The Robotic Academy”, “Zimba’s Palace”, “Membership Cave” and ‘Cunning Fox” area other digital games part of the Kid Glove programme.

An awareness class for parents and teachers about cyber security also forms part of the initiative, it added.

