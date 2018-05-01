Kerala police registers case against Sadhvi Saraswati for making ‘provocative speech’

Police said Saraswati was booked under sections 295-A and 153 (both dealing with hurting religious feelings) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. Police said Saraswati was booked under sections 295-A and 153 (both dealing with hurting religious feelings) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Kerala police on Monday registered a case against Hindu religious preacher Sadhvi Saraswati on charges of making a provocative speech at a VHP function in Kasaragod district.

Addressing the Virat Hindu Samajotsav, organised by the VHP at on Friday, the preacher said, “Your sister ties the rakhi on your wrist. You, in return, gift her clothes, jewelry and sweets. But along with that gift her also a sword from now on so that even when a love jihadi glances at her, she would be brave enough to behead him and offer it at the feet of Mother India.”

