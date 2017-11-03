Kerala Police identify five from Kannur fighting for Islamic State in Syria

A person, identified as U K Hamza is suspected to be behind prompting the youths from Kannur to move to Syria. A person, identified as U K Hamza is suspected to be behind prompting the youths from Kannur to move to Syria.

Kerala Police on Thursday identified five persons from Kannur who are suspected to be fighting for the Islamic State in Syria.

The youths, who migrated to Syria between 2015 and 2017, had been activists of the Popular Front of India, the police said.

According to police, one of the five is an 18-year-old called Safwan, son of T V Shameer of Pappinisseri in Kannur. Last week, police confirmed deaths of Shameer and his elder son Salman, who were allegedly fighting for the IS in Syria. Shameer moved to Syria in December 2015 with his wife Fousiya, sons Salman and Safwan and daughter Najila, said police. According to probe agencies, Fousiya, Najila and Safwan are still in an IS camp.

Abdul Khayoom, from Mayyil in Kannur, allegedly moved to Syria in April. Abdul Manaf, from Valapattanam in Kannur, allegedly went to Syria on a fake passport. Manaf allegedly had close links with Valluva Kandy Shajahan, who was arrested by Delhi Police in July after his deportation from Turkey, where he was arrested during his second attempt to sneak into Syria.

The other two youths suspected to be in Syria are Shabeer and his relative Suhair, both from Valapattanam. Suhair moved to Syria from Dubai in 2016, police said.

DSP P P Sadanandan said there could be more persons from other districts in Kerala who have moved to Syria. “We have registered cases under Sections 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against those who died while fighting in Syria, those who returned after an aborted bid to enter that country and others who are still fighting for the IS,” he said.

A person, identified as U K Hamza is suspected to be behind prompting the youths from Kannur to move to Syria. Hamza, who lived in Bahrain for two decades, had close links with IS ideologue Abu Thurki, said police.

