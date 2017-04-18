Kerala police file chargesheet in case of actress’ abduction, molestation

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Kerala police on Tuesday indicted seven persons for allegedly abducting and molesting a popular Malayalam actress two months ago. The police made the indictment in its charge sheet filed in a magisterial court in the abduction-cum-molestation case. The Special Investigation Team officials probing the case said ‘Pulsar’ Suni is has been enumerated as accused number one in the chargesheet filed in the court of Angamaly magistrate, 60 days after the incident.

The actress, who has also starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside the car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 and later escaped in a busy area here.

The police had arrested ‘Pulsar’ Suni and his accomplice V P Vigeesh as they entered a court complex to surrender in a local court in Kerala, nearly two month after the incident.

The court premises had witnessed high drama as the police forcefully took the duo into custody from the court complex.

The police said six accused are still in judicial custody.

