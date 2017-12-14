Kerala Police claims he slit his own throat, family alleges murder

BJP leaders and supporters during the rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. Partha Paul BJP leaders and supporters during the rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. Partha Paul

The state BJP on Wednesday took out a candlelight march in Kolkata over the death of a West Bengal worker in Kerala. While Kerala Police said it was suicide, the family of the deceased alleged it was murder.

Hemanta Roy (25), a resident of Role village in Bankura, had gone to Kerala for work at the end of September. He was working as an electrician at Panavally in Alappuzha district. Roy is survived by wife and a six-month-old daughter.

Alappuzha Superintendent of Police S Surendran said: “It was a self-inflicted wound. Roy, who married a year ago, had a dispute with his wife, who is staying in Bengal. He had cut his throat late night on December 11 after talking to his wife over phone. We have come to know that Roy had tried a failed suicide attempt six months after his marriage.”

On the other hand, Hemanta’s father Ananda Roy said, “We had spoken to him over phone on Sunday evening. There was nothing suspicious in his voice. He also said he would come back at the end of December. We cannot believe that he was killed in that very night. We want a probe into his death and we want strong punishment for his killer.”

The victim’s family has left for Kerala to bring his body back home. Sub-divisional police officer of Bishnupur, S K

Das, told PTI a forensic examination of the body would be conducted upon its arrival.

BJP leaders and supporters took out the march from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral home at Hedua and ended it in Shyambazar.

State BJP general secretary Debashree Roy Chowdhuri, who led the rally, said: “A few days ago when a West Bengal migrant labourer named Mohammed Afrazul was killed in Rajasthan, the Mamata Banerjee government announced compensation and a job for his family. But when a Hindu migrant labourer was killed in Left-ruled Kerala, there was no reaction from the state government. The government did not feel the need to help his family as he belongs to a majority community. We strongly condemn this discrimination by the state government and demand a statement from it in this regard,” she said.

When asked why the BJP did not organise a similar rally against the murder of Afrazul, Chowdhuri said the party has already condemned the killing, and the accused has already been arrested in Rajasthan, which is ruled by the BJP.

“We did not get the chance to do anything for his family, as the state government jumped in to criticise the BJP and took the limelight by announcing compensation and job for the family,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App