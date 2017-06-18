Kerala police appeals for lie detector test on woman who claimed to chop off godman’s genitals

The woman had blamed the police for allegedly coercing her to make the statement against Swami Gangashananda. The woman had blamed the police for allegedly coercing her to make the statement against Swami Gangashananda.

With the bobbitising case involving a self-styled godman in Kerala getting murkier with twists and turns, Police have approached a court in Thiruvananthapuram seeking permission to conduct scientific tests, including lie detector, on the young woman victim.

Police moved the court for conducting the polygraph and brain mapping tests after the woman, a law student, retracted her earlier confession that she had chopped off the genitals of the swami to foil a rape bid by him on her. A senior police official said they filed a petition in the special court in Saturday seeking permission for the tests. The court is presently hearing a bail plea of the swami.

“Since the woman is changing her statements and it will affect the investigation, we have to have a scientific investigation so that truth will come out,” City Police Commissioner, G Sparjan Kumar, told PTI.

A letter written by the woman to the defence lawyer emerged last week in which she accused the police of having forced her to confess against the 53-year-old swami, who she said had not sexually abused her. The 23-year old woman has now approached the court seeking CBI probe into the whole incident, saying she does not have faith in local police. Also read | Swami’s lawyer says Kerala woman retracted rape charge and attack claim. Click here.

The woman had given a statement before the Magistrate and now she has been changing her statements on a daily basis, the police commissioner said adding this would only help ‘weaken’ the case. The woman had blamed the police for allegedly coercing her to make the statement against Swami Gangashananda. Both the petitions will come up before the court tomorrow.

The accused, who was arrested after the incident, is under judicial remand. An audio clip purported to be that of the woman speaking to the swami’s counsel is also doing the rounds. Her mother had earlier written to the DGP stating that the swami had not raped her daughter and claimed she had some mental problems.

The godman was admitted to the government medical college here with critical injuries in the wee hours of May 20. The woman had earlier stated that she had chopped off the genitals of the man during a rape attempt at her home at nearby Pettah, where he was a frequent visitor.

