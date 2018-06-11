Kerala: Play school van falls into temple pond near Kochi, 2 kids, nanny dead

Kerala: The van belonged to the Kidz World play school in Maradu near Kochi. Kerala: The van belonged to the Kidz World play school in Maradu near Kochi.

Two children and a nanny employed at a play school near Kochi died after the van in which they were travelling fell into a temple pond on the outskirts of the city, an officer at the Maradu Police Station confirmed. The driver of the van and another child are in critical condition at a private hospital. The van was carrying eight kids along with the nanny.

The van belonged to the Kidz World play school in Maradu near Kochi. An official at the play school requested for more time to get clarity on the situation. The accident is reported to have taken place close to 4 pm.

The road on which the van was travelling was said to be quite narrow and passes by the temple pond, filled with weeds and water hyacinth. It is not clear how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Relief operations are going on to take the van out of the water. All the kids have been rescued out of the vehicle. There were ten kids in the vehicle when it started from the play school but two of them were dropped on the way. The pond is small but it’s quite deep,” a police officer said.

