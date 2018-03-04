Kerala CM flays reports of his health; says it was a routine check up

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Flaying reports that he was hospitalised after his blood count came down, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said he has no health problems and the medical check up in a Chennai hospital was routine. ‘I am perfect… no health problems for me. It was a routine check up which I have been undergoing for the past 15 years”, he told reporters here on his arrival from Chennai.

“There are some who are spreading rumours about my health,” the Chief Minister said.

The 73-year-old Vijayan, admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on March 2, was discharged around 4 pm on Saturday. A hospital bulletin had said he was admitted for ‘routine annual medical check-up’.

