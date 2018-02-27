Kerala party conference: CPM zooms in on health, housing; BJP says party turning NGO

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Source: Twitter) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Source: Twitter)

At its state conference, which concluded in Thrissur on Sunday, the CPM decided to build houses for the homeless, train volunteers for palliative care centres, take up organic cultivation in villages and start coaching centres for competitive exams.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stated that the party’s local committees would construct 2,000 houses for destitute families with the support of public. He added that as part of the Green Kerala mission, the party’s district-level committees would clean up a river, while local committee would take steps to clear 2,000 ponds of waste.

He said the party will also help government-run and government-aided schools become centres of excellence and develop 209 government hospitals. To address manpower crunch in palliative care centres, the party would train 20,000 volunteers, with ten members for one centre, he said. To prepare youths for exams conducted by Kerala Public Service Commission, the party would open coaching centres in every district, he said.

These projects are being implemented by the CPM-led state government under the banner of “Nava Kerala Karma Padhathi.’’ Haritha Keralam seeks to adopt an environment-friendly approach, focusing on organic farming, water conservation and waste management. The Life mission envisages homes for the homeless, while the education mission aims to modernise education, introducing smart classrooms and digital libraries. Under the health mission “Aardram’’, the government aims to improve facilities at public health centres.

Balakrishnan said the party wanted to ensure more public support for the government’s flagship projects. “Like the literacy mission and people’s planning programme implemented in local governing bodies, the party wants to ensure huge support for these programmes. This would also help the party improve its mass support,’’ he said.

BJP’s intellectual cell convenor T G Mohandas said charitable activities such as palliative care have been implemented by various religious organisations. “These should not become an activity of a political party. This new agenda of the CPM is an admission that their politics has failed. The CPM is reducing itself to an NGO,’’ he said. Mohandas said these activities are a route to avoid political debates in the party at various levels. “No party would face opposition from within or outside over charitable activities”.

CPM politburo member M A Baby said the party wants to intervene in every sphere of life. “Palliative care should be seen as part of political struggle. If we have destitute patients left abandoned, it shows the failure of our political system,” said Baby.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App