Kerala panel recommends epidemiological study on endosulfan impact   

Kerala’s Kasarkod district was badly affected by Endosulfan. (File) Kerala’s Kasarkod district was badly affected by Endosulfan. (File)

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended the government to conduct an epidemiological study on the impact of endosulfan, a banned pesticide, on human beings and nature. The Commission, which recently carried out a study on various issues faced by endosulfan victim children in Kasaragod district, suggested to earmark a separate fund in the state budget to meet their needs.

Endosulfan had been sprayed on cashew plantations of Kasaragod several years ago, contaminating soil and water and causing serious health hazards to people in the northern district. An epidemiological study on various hazards posed by endosulfan on human beings and other flora and fauna is inevitable. It should cover the risk factors and methods to check related diseases due to the usage of endosulfan, the Commission said in its recommendation.

Facilities to carry out such a study should be set up in endosulfan-hit Kasaragod, it said. The rights panel also suggested the government to ensure free distribution of medicines for victims in hospitals and launch facilities for physiotherapy and speech therapy in community health centres and district-taluk hospitals.

A comprehensive database of victim children should be prepared and steps should be initiated to provide the details to the stakeholders online. Considering the plight of the endosulfan victims, state Health Secretary should take steps to fill the posts of specialist doctors in hospitals and community centres in Kasaragod, it said. The Commission also directed the Chief Secretary to form a separate tribunal to provide compensation for the endosulfan victims.

