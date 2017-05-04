Kerala panchayat poll: CPM backs KC(M) nominee, Congress fumes

Triggering speculation on the possibility of an alliance, Kerala Congress (M) nominee Zakharias Kuthiravelil was elected the president of Kottayam district panchayat with the CPM’s support on Wednesday. The CPI, however, stayed away from the election.

The bar bribery scandal involving KC (M) chairman K M Mani, the finance minister in the previous UDF regime, had been a major election plank of CPM in the last Assembly election.

After being a UDF constituent for four decades, the KC(M) quit in August last year, alleging that the Congress was trying to weaken the party.

Last month, the Congress had invited KC (M) to return to the UDF, but party chairman K M Mani turned down the offer. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said, “How can the CPM justify its agitation against Mani on the bar bribery issue. The KC(M) has betrayed the Congress and Mani has proved that he is a political opportunist.”

Mani, on his part, said his party is maintaining equal distance from the CPM and Congress. “Discussions on alliance will start only ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,’’ he said.

