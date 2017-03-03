Kerala: 2 DYFI activists hacked to death, 3 BJP workers named in police complaint

Mumbai : Members from the ‘FACT’ (The forum against communist terror) protest against CPM for the attacks on RSS/BJP followers in Kerala at aazad maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo Mumbai : Members from the ‘FACT’ (The forum against communist terror) protest against CPM for the attacks on RSS/BJP followers in Kerala at aazad maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were hacked to death at Elappulli in Palakkad district, Kerala on Thursday night, according to ANI reports. DYFI is the youth wing of the CPM. The police complaint named three BJP workers for killing the two youths. In another attack, the CPM office in Vishnumangalam, Kozhikode area was set on fire on Thursday night. However, no casualties were reported.

The attack comes on a day after a bomb was hurled at the RSS office in Kallachi near Nadapura, Kozhikode district in the state. Three RSS workers were injured in the attack and were shifted to Kozhikode’s Government Medical College. The identities of the perpetrators remain unknown.

Earlier on Thursday, an RSS leader from Ujjain announced a “bounty” of Rs 1 crore on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s head. Kundan Chandravat, ‘Sah Prachar Pramukh’ of RSS in Ujjain held Vijayan responsible for the deaths of RSS workers in Kerala. “If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs 1 crore to him,’’ he said. Vijayan said the remarks didn’t bother him: “I reject the threat with contempt.” However, the RSS distanced itself from Chandrawat’s remarks, saying it “never believed in violence and believes in democratic protest” and “condemns the emotional comments made by Kundan”.

