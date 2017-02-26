Fire breaks out near Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy temple

A fire broke out near Kerala’s Padmanabhaswamy temple on Sunday morning, gutting a postal office and its godown, news agency ANI reported. The fire quickly engulfed the building after a few locals reportedly set fire to a pile of garbage nearby. No casualties were reported as the fire was immediately brought under control. This was the third reported fire accident near the temple in the past year. Images from the site of the accident showed firemen dousing the flames, and the smouldering remains of what once was a postal office. An inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident. The total damage caused by the accident is yet to assessed by officials.

Dewaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has appealed to the public, stating that the matter is being considered for immediate discussions. According to locals, the city lacks an efficient waste disposal system, due to which locals are forced to burn piles of garbage. However, the local administration has assured residents that the matter is of serious concern, and is being monitored and discussed with the concerned authorities.

With ANI inputs

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd